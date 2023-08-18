Event Management Software Market Emerging Trends, Application Scope, Size, Share and Future Analysis

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2023 -- The global Event Management Software Market size to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The Event Management Software Market is fuelled by the increase in demand to capture actionable business insights from events. With the growing competition in the global market, marketers are continually striving to harness data for actionable insights. The event management software enables marketers to leverage the benefits of real-time data for extracting actionable business insights from events required to drive organizational growth. It also helps organizations capture and analyzes attendees' behavior, which helps them make effective business decisions.



By Organization Size, Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period



Under Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment is projected to hold the larger market size in 2021. it helps organizations capture and analyzes attendees' behavior, which helps them make effective business decisions. Large enterprises control complex systems and software. The events held by large enterprises are relatively larger and more frequent as compared to SMEs. Therefore, the adoption of event management software in large enterprises is higher as compared to SMEs.



By End User, the Event Organizers and Planners segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among the End Users, the Event Organizers and Planners segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Event organizers and planners help organizers in the management of the complete event life cycle. It also manages the entire booking process, from inquiry to confirmation of booking and occasions, including ceremonies, weddings, concerts, and social functions. Clients want to focus on their core business while outsourcing the event management to event organizers and planners for managing events efficiently and successfully.



By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. The region has always been technologically ahead in terms of the adoption of advanced technologies due to high awareness among enterprises regarding the benefits and presence of expertise among the workforce to develop innovative solutions across all technology segments. The event management software market is another technological segment where enterprises in North America have stayed ahead in the curve to enhance sales and marketing strategies. This growth can be attributed to organizations' shift from on-premises to cloud-based solutions and services, along with the adoption of digital business strategies. North America has also witnessed the earliest adoption of cloud and mobile technologies, which has been a significant booster for adopting event management software solutions to improve end-to-end customer experience.



Market Players



Major vendors in the Event Management Software Market include Cvent (US), Aventri (US), Eventbrite (US), Ungerboeck (US), Hopin (UK), XING Events (Germany), Bizzabo (US), Certain (US), RainFocus (US), and ACTIVE Network.



Key Dynamic Factors For Event Management Software Market:



Demand Growing for Virtual and Hybrid Events: As in-person gatherings were banned due to the COVID-19 epidemic, demand for virtual and hybrid events grew. There has been an increase in demand for event management software that includes features for online event planning, registration, networking, and engagement.



Technological Advancements: To improve attendee experiences, personalise interactions, and give event organisers useful insights, event management software is incorporating the quickly developing fields of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and augmented reality (AR).



Event organisers are looking for software solutions that enable them to customise event content, agendas, and interactions to suit individual tastes as attendees demand more personalised experiences.



Data-Driven Insights: Event management software that offers data analytics and reporting capabilities aids in measuring event success, comprehending attendee behaviour, and assisting organisers in making deft judgements to enhance upcoming events.



Focus on Attendee Engagement and Networking: With features like virtual booths, matchmaking, chat capabilities, and interactive sessions, modern event management software extends beyond event logistics to facilitate attendee engagement and networking.



Integration capabilities are in great demand as businesses look for integrated solutions. Examples of these tools and platforms include marketing automation programmes, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and payment gateways.



Sustainability and green initiatives: Due to increased environmental concerns, event planners are searching for software solutions that help minimise paper use and efficiently allocate resources at events.



Security and privacy considerations are crucial because events often include the sharing of private information and sensitive information. Data protection laws must be followed, and event management software must have strong security measures.



Globalisation and Accessibility: To ensure accessibility for a worldwide audience, event planners frequently want software that can handle guests from different countries as well as a variety of languages, currencies, and time zones.



Event Scalability: For organisations that hold a variety of events, from small seminars to big conferences, the software's capacity to support events of different sizes and complexity is essential.



User-Friendly Interfaces: As attendees and event organisers demand software that is simple to use and navigate, intuitive user interfaces and user experience design have emerged as critical differentiators.



Collaboration and team coordination: Event management software that encourages collaboration among teams, volunteers, and stakeholders helps to streamline event implementation and improve communication.



Regulation Compliance: Regulations pertaining to data protection, accessibility, and safety must frequently be followed during events. These requirements must be met, and software solutions that do so are highly regarded.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The market for event management software is characterised by fierce competition that is fueled by the rise in demand for streamlined analytics, interaction, and planning of events. Both seasoned software companies and more recent arrivals are competing for a piece of this growing industry. Among others, prominent market participants include Cvent, Eventbrite, Bizzabo, Aventri, Certain, and etouches. These businesses provide all-inclusive event management services that address a range of event planning, registration, promotion, engagement, and analytics issues.



By incorporating event-related capabilities into their larger array of business solutions, global technology heavyweights like Adobe, Salesforce, and Microsoft have also joined the market for event management software. Due to their enormous consumer bases and resources, they enter the market with an advantage.



Along with well-established competitors, the market has seen the rise of specialty event management startups that concentrate on certain markets or cutting-edge features. To stand out in the market, these firms frequently use cutting-edge technology like AI-driven matchmaking, virtual event capabilities, and data analytics.



To remain competitive as the industry changes, it is now essential to differentiate through user experience, features, scalability, integration capabilities, and data insights. Vendors are constantly coming up with new products and services to meet the evolving needs of event planners and attendees.



Software companies can better target their offerings to specific industries and client needs thanks to segmentation, enabling more successful marketing, sales, and service strategies. To create products that appeal to their target consumers, providers must understand these groups and their specific needs.



