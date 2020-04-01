Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Event Management Tools Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Event Management Tools Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Event Management Tools. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ACTIVE Network (United States), Aventri (United States), EventBank (United States), Arlo (New Zealand), Attendify (United States), Bizzabo (United States), Cvent (United States), Certain (United States), EventBooking (United States), Eventbrite (United States), Eventzilla (United States), Gather Technologies (United States), Hubb (United States), Hubilo (India), Meeting Evolution (United States), Regpack (United States), SignUpGenius (United States) and Social Tables (United States).



Event Management Tools is a platform that helps in managing all kinds of activities that are related to official works. It includes event management software that simply puts a set of business solutions that covers the various aspects of organizing of event in a proper fashioned manner, from planning to post-event stages. Moreover, some solutions are end-to-end systems that provide tools namely registration, ticketing, floor planning, schedulers, analytics and many more. These tools are majorly used in industry so that the end-users can get a greater success rate in terms of organizing their own events. For instance, a software named Event Management Cloud allows businesses to handle their entire event management processes via cloud technology. Furthermore, it also allows the teams to effectively collaborate on conceptualizing and realizing their events and workflows. Hence all the aforementioned reasons drive the market demands in present as well as in forecasted years.



The Global Event Management Toolsis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Venue Management Tool, Event Registration Tool, Ticketing Tool, Event Planning Tool, Event Marketing Tool, Analytics Tool, Others), Application (Corporate Events (Conference, Networking Events, Product Launch, Annual Dinners, and Others), Private Events (Wedding Parties, Dinners, Birthday Parties, and Others)), Component Type (Software, Service (Professional Services(Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support, and Maintenance)), Managed Services), Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), End-Users (Event Organizers and Planners, Corporate, Education, Government, Others), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Event Management Tools Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



