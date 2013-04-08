Boopin Media Now Embraces Event Management for Integrated Approach

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Nonetheless, New Media is an interactive form of communication that uses the Internet, including RSS feeds, Social Network Site, Blogs, Mobile Apps, etc. amongst others.



New Media uses social media advertising and monitoring, an effective marketing tool that interacts directly with consumers about brand. Hence, it makes Boopin a way ahead among all other interactive agencies in Dubai. It also gives emphasis on outdoor advertising in Abu Dhabi that helps clients make positive impression on the target consumers.



At Boopin we believe to the proverb “To see is to believe”. Outdoor advertising makes the direct connection between product and prospect. A representative for the organization says, “We offer creative concepts, design, media planning and buying implementation, monitor and fix short falls out of learning for better future.”



“Our turn around speed is exemplary compare with peers. We value our clients’ concerns irrespective of their size or spend. We would like to be a communication partner rather than just a vendor,” he added further. They at Boopin Media are specialist in generating outstanding ROI for all their clients irrespective of any season.



They capitalize every situation for their client’s benefits and focus on assisting clients to strengthen their business through communication field rather than simply making ads. They have a creative-media balanced approach with additional support of interactive to become a reliable Event Management Company in Abu Dhabi.



About Boopin Media

Boopin Media is a full service advertising agency and a lean organization with over two decades of combined experience in brand communication. Our name was derived out of the core pillars of communication discipline. Boopin operate from Dubai/UAE and have an execution network that allows us to cover all key markets around the globe.



For further information on their services please visit - http://www.boopinmedia.com.



Contact Address

505, Al Serkal Building, Airport Road, Deira,

P.O. Box 98557, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.