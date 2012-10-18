A Busy Summer for Jane Owen PR

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Jane Owen PR has had a very busy summer filled with celebrity and charity events. Since the month of May, JOPR has successfully planned and produced a dozen events in the Los Angeles area.



Along with producing events in the past few months, long-term client Adam Rodriguez starred in Magic Mike, alongside Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum. Rodriguez toured the talk show circuit including, The Talk, Access Hollywood, E! News, Good Day LA, and Young Hollywood. Adam was also featured in seve=ral magazines including Men’s Fitness, Latina Magazine, Padrisimo Magazine, Urban Gentleman Magazine, among others.



Along with Rodriguez, JOPR represents Estella Warren (Planet of the Apes), Amber Dixon Brenner (Savages), Taylor Armstrong (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), and singer/actress Samantha Mumba. JOPR also houses a fashion show room, holding pieces from Julia Clancy, Jerri Moore, Eva Minge, Jill Milan clutches, and Candy Ice Jewelry. These designers have been recently worn by Annalynne McCord, Vivica Fox, Emma Watson, Carmen Electra amongst others.



In early May, JOPR helped produce “Countdown To Cannes,” a pre-Cannes Film Festival party held at Club Confidential in Beverly Hills. This networking event sponsored by Liberty Entertainment Insurance, brought together some of the industry’s best including Steven Saxton (CEO, Chairman and Founder of Hollywood Studios International), Steven Kaplan (Lead Producer from Rainstorm Entertainment), and actors Max Ryan (Sex and the City 2), Bai Ling (The Crow), and Sufe Bradshaw (Veep).



Weeks later, JOPR produced the “Wines By Wives” Launch Party. The Real Housewives of Orange County stars, Viki Gunvalson and Tamra Barney are founders of the celebrity wine club, which was held at the Lexington Social House in LA. Ashley Hebert (The Bachelorette) was also in attendance at the star-studded event.



In August, the agency helped produce “The Big Easy Juke Joint” sponsored by the Aid Still Required Foundation and benefiting the New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward. Cassie Scerbo (Make It or Break It), Kaitlyn Dever (Last Man Standing), and Drew Seeley (High School Musical) came to show their support, alongside Chris Noth (Sex and the City) who was a member of the Host Committee.



Towards the end of summer, JOPR collaborated with Creative Visions Foundation and helped produce “Turn On LA!.” This special night honored inspirational activists in the media. Award presenters included Director Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight Rises), Tom Shadyac (Bruce Almighty), actresses Maria Bello and Lindsay Price.



Next for JOPR was to produced the beautiful “Life is Love” gala, hosted by 90210 star Annalynne McCord and benefiting the Somaly Mam Foundation. The event took place at a private estate in the Hollywood Hills. Somaly Mam herself was present along with McCord’s co-star’s Shenae Grimes, Jessica Stroup, Matter Lanter and Ryan Eggold to name a few.



In early October, the agency assisted with “The Luxury Review” at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The event featured the finest & most unique jewelry, watches, hand-built boats, private aviation, beauty products, wine & spirits and the unveiling of the new Limited Edition Ducati Monster Diesel Motorcycle as well as the latest Fisker Motorcar.



A completely different event near downtown Los Angeles was the next project for JOPR. “Piece Fest” is a music and street art festival to benefit Pico Union Housing and Graff Lab. The event was sponsored by Everyday Tomorrow Pictures and graffiti battle TV show “The Chosen One.” Executive Producer of the show, David Arquette attended the event as well as Kelly ‘Risk’ Gravel and Corin Nemec.



JOPR’s most recent event was the “Project Save Our Surf” Eco Chic Fashion Show, during LA Fashion Week. The event was held at the Edgemar Theater in Santa Monica. Actress Daryl Hannah made a special introduction and supermodel Janice Dickenson walked in the show. Jennifer Aspen, Kyle Massey, Sunny Mabrey and Amber Dixon Brenner were just some of the many to attend the fashion show.



Looking forward, JOPR is preparing for “Fashion Houston 2012”. This will be the third year for the fashion festival and Jane Owen PR has been on the team since the beginning. The event will bring fashion’s best designers and lines to Houston for a week-long festival. Zac Posen, Monique Lhuillier, BCBG Max Azria, Jerri Moore, and many more will showcase their latest lines.



JOPR will also be handling Domingo Zapata’s upcoming event at the Bowery Hotel in Miami for Art Basel as well as Tiffany Hines’ Christmas Event benefiting Toys For Tots at Lexington Social House.



About Jane Owen PR

Jane Owen is a public relations and event planning expert with over ten years of experience in high level brand development and public relations work. Jane has connections that span the globe, from the world’s top editors to internationally recognized celebrities.



Founded in May 2011, Jane Owen Public Relations is a boutique PR and Event Planning firm located in Los Angeles, California, with Satellite offices in New York and London.