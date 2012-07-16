New Event Planning Business Opens Doors in South Africa

Bluff, Durban -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- A new event and party planning business that combines the best in fashion in South Africa is already creating quite a stir.



Red Carpet Ready S.A offers complete event planning including what the people attending the bash will wear. Tailor-made dresses, shoes and all sorts of gowns are just the beginning of the experience Red Carpet Ready offers.



“We will go to the extent of organizing your event, from the airport pick up AND still custom dress all your guests for that function,” said Elaine, CEO of Red Carpet Ready. Among the services offered are: video & photography, sound hire, lighting & stage hire, custom clothing designs, tailor, fashion designers, exclusive yacht parties/functions, venue hire, concert organizers, launch parties, chauffeur services,charter services, matric dances, weddings, office parties.



“Being glamorous doesn’t have to be expensive! Most people feel you have to spend a lot of money in order to look amazing or to get that ‘celebrity look’ or to even host a great event/party. We’re here to get rid of that myth! Find that celebrity dress/outfit you like, email it to us with your correct size and we’ll make everything for you,” Elaine said.



“Red Carpet Ready is here to stay & bless the masses with wonderful service delivery. Now you can sit back, enjoy your functions and leave all the hard work to a reputable brand,” said Mthoko, CEO of M n E Marketing.



The Red Carpet Ready S.A owners are the same brains behind one of Africa’s most leading marketing company, M n’ E Marketing. M n E Marketing is also the founders & marketers of M n’ E Holidays, Modern Nerd and now Red Carpet Ready S.A. M n’ E Marketing has also recently signed a new & upcoming gospel musician & life coach Nhlanhla, with her debut album called “Arise”, with “Finally” charting at #33 on the DRT charts receiving mass airplay & media attention across the globe.



http://www.redcarpetreadysa.com



http://www.nhlanhla.com



http://www.mneholidays.co.za and http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/nhlanhla



(+27)0798660861 or (+27)0728256599

Address: Bluff, Durban, South Africa

info@mnemarketing.co.za

http://www.redcarpetreadysa.com