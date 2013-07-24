Femme Fatale Wins 2013 Top Choice Award

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Femme Fatal, Canadian promotions and media agency, is delighted to announce that they have won the 2013 Top Choice Award for Top Event Staffing in the GTA. Femme Fatale Media has been considered to be the leading event staffing agency in Canada for a number of years now and is recognised to provide highly trained and attractive personnel at corporate events and promotions for the world’s top brands.



This is the second consecutive year Femme Fatale has won this award and the 5th award the agency has received. Having previously been awarded:

- "2012 TNC Award Best Promotional Models"

- "2012 Top Choice Award for Top Event Staffing"

- "2011 TNC Award Best Promotional Models"

- "2010 TNC Award Best Promotional Models"



This latest award is a huge honour to the impressively expanding Femme Fatale and it will be presented to them at an upcoming gala, to be held in the fall.



“This comes at a time where we continue to expand the agency throughout Canada and into the US. We couldn't be more excited! To have our hard work recognized by our peers is a great honour. We truly feel very blessed to get to do what we love!" - Emily Lyons CEO



Femme Fatale’s popular range of professional models is regularly hired for an exciting array of events both public and private. Recent events include Pandora Beads’ recent shop opening, Calabogie Wake Surf Championship, A Gatsby inspired evening and Buffalo Jeans exclusive F1 Grand Prix event. Many top brands have hired Femme Fatale models such as Moët & Chandon Champagne, Rockstar Energy, Corona, Fruits & Passion, Shu Uemura and many more.



“Your models were total dolls!! They arrived early, were sweet and outgoing and offered to help with anything they could. They totally nailed it and each looked stunningly beautiful! I will definitely be in touch down the road. You and your company have been an absolute delight to work with and the models each deserve an A++!” - Event Manager, Singapore Airlines Distillery District Private Toronto Event, Event May 2013



For further information or to book these high calibre models for your next event visit: http://www.femmefatalemedia.com/