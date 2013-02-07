Event Tickets - Custom Full Color Printed, High Quality and Affordable - New Product from 4OVER4.COM

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Leading NY business printing provider 4OVER4.COM now provides premium full color custom printed event tickets for business customers. Online printing company 4OVER4.COM provides businesses with a wide range of premium quality and highly affordable printing services including brochure printing, large format printing, personalized stickers printing, shipping labels printing, postcard printing and other custom business printing services.



Event tickets are essential for production companies whose business includes facilitating shows, public performances and exhibitions. The tickets themselves apart from satisfying a purely practical purpose additionally serve as a promotional tool due to company branding and subtle promotional messaging printed into the ticket.



4OVER4.COM prints premium quality event tickets in 2" x 5.5" and a dozen high grade papers including 14pt gloss cover, 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW), 14pt cream uncoated cover (30% PCW), 15pt cover (gloss 1 side, 30% PCW), 16pt gloss cover, 18pt uncoated cover (100% PCW), 18pt cream uncoated cover, 13pt uncoated cover (100% PCW), 14pt white linen, 18pt premium white linen, 15pt synthetic plastic and 15pt metallic pearl ice.



Customers can also order between 50 and 5,000 high quality event ticket prints at a time. Customers can receive an instant quote by using the “Instant Price Calculator” form on the right side of the product page.



“4OVER4.COM now provides customers with high quality full color custom printed event tickets. It’s wonderful how we continue to launch new quality printing products to meet the needs of our customers,” said a company representative.



To learn more about 4OVER4.COM’s full color event tickets, visit 4over4.com/printing/event-tickets, email support@4over4.com or call 4OVER4.COM Customer Service on 1 718 932 2700.



