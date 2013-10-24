Event Venues Grow in Popularity in Singapore According to Young Entrepreneur

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- After the Monetary Authority of Singapore recently projected a robust economic outlook for the rest of 2013 and into 2014, it is not surprising that Singaporean companies are celebrating their success in grand style according to sources in the private event venue sector. Low inflation, high employment rates, and low personal and corporate taxes help to contribute to the strength of the Singaporean economy.



The healthy corporate environment has also trickled down to young entrepreneurs, like Angelina Pradana, owner of The Studio, a corporate event venue in the island nation. She launched the business as a bar shortly after graduating from the National University of Singapore, but found that her location among in the quaint shophouses at 778 North Bridge Road in Singapore, was equally conducive to hosting parties and events for large, established companies. Pradana stated in a recent interview that many of her clients are looking for a place to celebrate their success. According to the 20-something, female entrepreneur, departments come often need a place to let their hair down after a busy quarter or year, and come to her venue, which also hosts private events ranging from workshops, baby showers, product launch parties and media launches.



As the Singapore dollar continue to strengthen, it is likely that more young adults will follow Pradana’s lead by taking advantage of the healthy economic environment in Singapore and trying their hand at starting a business as well. The Studio has just recently celebrated their second year of business in Singapore, and endeavors to be the venue of choice for private and corporate events in Singapore for many years to come.



Contact: Angelina Pradana

778 North Bridge Road,

Singapore 198746

+65 6396 6345

email: events@thestudiobar.sg

website: http://thestudiobar.sg/Contact.html