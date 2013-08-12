Eventagentur Nomi Entertainment Expands Service Range

Aalen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- When it comes to hosting huge events such as parties, conferences, and presentations, many people have come to rely on the services of an event planning company. Entrusting event planning to a capable team can allow an individual to have access to industry resources while saving them time and money.



For many years, individuals have depended on Nomi Entertainment, one of the most famous event agencies in Germany, to plan their special occasions and entertain their guests. The planning company, which is best known for their work on the largest mobile ice rink in Germany, offers a variety of services such as catering, team building exercises, road shows, fashion shows, and event technology. Nomi Entertainment also presents businesses with the opportunity to plan incentive events that will motivate their employees.



Recently, Nomi Entertainment announced the addition of several supplementary services to its range of products. Clients can now plan incentive events in two new cities, Dubai and Gran Canaria, in addition to renting the company’s Almhütte for special occasions.



Visitors can enjoy a variety of leisure activities on their stay in Dubai and Gran Canaria. Dubai’s exclusive adventures include team building safaris, barbeques, spa visits, and skydiving, while Gran Canaria’s vacationers can experience the Mediterranean lifestyle through fishing, camel riding, dining, and relaxing on the beach.



“Our clients have a whole property to themselves and are completely undisturbed,” stated an article on Nomi Entertainment’s website. “We have a thousand and one ideas, all personalized for you.”



Nomi Entertainment’s Almhütte also provides guests with a unique experience. Individuals can rent the fully equipped, Alp-inspired mobile eatery for any occasion such as exhibitions and summer festivals. The Almhütte accommodates up to 40 clients.



Planning excursions using the new services is hassle-free. Nomi Entertaiment tailors all trips to the client and makes arrangements for the service, catering, and framework programs on all events.



Individuals interested in learning more about Nomi Entertainment can visit the company’s website for more information. The event planning company owns offices in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, and Aale.



About Nomi Entertainment

As a result of its years of experience and international network, Nomi Entertainment is one of the top event planners in the business. The company’s unbeatable team of specialists and external professionals strive to plan the most memorable events for its clients. Nomi Entertainment specializes in planning customer events, team building exercises, workshops, conferences, product presentations, trade shows, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.no-mi.de