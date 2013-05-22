Ever Felt the Fury and the Terror of a Midwest Blizzard? if So, You'll Know Exactly How Two Young Boys Feel as They Fight Through the Storms of Their Lives in This Compelling New Novel.

Estes Park, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- While the classic family drama has long been a staple genre of the literary landscape, few books of this ilk hit home like Ron Froehlich’s “The Relentless Heart” novel. Fusing fictional suspense with elements of his own upbringing in the 1950s Midwest, the action never lets up as the reader is taken on an adventurous ride from post-war Nebraska to the bright lights of Hollywood to the birth of the Internet age.



With plenty of suspense and surprising twists and turns along the way “The Relentless Heart” is a quintessential reminder of the importance of close familial relationships and parental/child bonds that must never be broken.



As the author explains, the experience of his characters reminds every reader of their own faltering steps while growing up.



“Every family is trying to either avoid tragedy or to overcome it,” Froehlich says. “Most parents’ worst nightmare is the thought or possibility that their family unit will be destroyed. This book explores that notion in gripping detail.”



Following the death of their mother, two boys are forced to grow up quickly as they struggle to survive in the care of their slip-shod, self-absorbed father, an unforgettable character named Henry Goodwin. He loads them on a bus for a desperate trip in search of a new home and a new start. Only when a spirited young woman named Lilly comes into their lives do the boys begin to emerge as winners. She fights the father (her former lover) at every turn, as time-after-time he threatens to fracture the family’s very core with his irresponsible actions.



Since its release, the Amazon 5-star rated book has garnered a consistent string of strong reviews.



“Great read that you can't put down,” says one reader. “This novel can make you laugh, cry, angry, happy, at every turn of the page. It’s everything you want in a great novel. Looking forward to more by this author.”



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “I stumbled upon this little gem of a novel while skimming through amazon.com. If you enjoy stories that capture classic Americana, you can't go wrong with this book. The author paints a picture of a journey out West that will send you through a whirlwind of emotions along the way. Highly recommended.”



As the title suggests, “The Relentless Heart’” will glue you to the edge of your seat, from the first to the last page, and have you cheering at the end.



“The Relentless Heart”, published by CreateSpace, is available now in paperback and e-reader format: http://amzn.to/18FZ5ZS



About Ron Froehlich

Ron Froehlich was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Nebraska and Iowa. After college he worked as a newspaper reporter, interrupted by a tour of duty in Vietnam where he served as an Army correspondent and was awarded a Bronze Star for service. He was manager of investor information and a speechwriter for a U.S. Fortune 500 company before starting his own public relations/advertising agency. He now divides his time between Colorado and Texas.