Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) shares over potential securities laws violations by Ever-Glory International Group Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) concerning whether a series of statements by Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $89.87 million in 2009 to $134.15 million in 2010 and that its respective Net Income rose from $4.25 million to $6.65 million.



On May 23, 2013, Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (“SEC”), that on April 13, 2013, management of Ever-Glory International Group Inc, after consultation with the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, GHP Horwath, P.C. concluded, and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors approved the conclusion, that its unaudited financial statements for the three-month period ending March 31, 2012, the six month period ended June 30, 2012 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2012 should not be relied upon.



Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) closed on July 16, 2013, at $3.25 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com