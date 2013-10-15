Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) was announced concerning whether certain Ever-Glory International Group officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Ever-Glory International Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On May 23, 2013, Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (“SEC”), that on April 13, 2013, management of Ever-Glory International Group Inc, after consultation with the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, GHP Horwath, P.C. concluded, and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors approved the conclusion, that its unaudited financial statements for the three-month period ending March 31, 2012, the six month period ended June 30, 2012 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2012 should not be relied upon.



Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NYSEMKT:EVK) closed on Oct. 11, 2013, at $3.99 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com