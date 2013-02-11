Ever Thought of a Diamond or Platinum Indulged Hearing Aid? Here They Are at Hearingaids Elite

Camas, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Hearingaids Elite carries a variety of models of hearing aids. They offer quality hearing devices at a fraction of the price of alternative devices. Hearingaids Elite is proud to announce the launch of their new product Platinum hearing device. It features a hundered percent digital stereo process, Accommodative Feedback Cancellation (AFC) and Dynamic Speech improvement (DSE). Additionally, this model boasts an increased Taper management (ETC), Low Battery Warning, Multi-Memory Indicator, Volume management and a frequency variation of 200-7100 cycles. Battery life ranges from 90 to 284 hours reckoning on the model. No special fitting is needed for behind-the-ear aids as all model area units follow “one-size-fits-all”, thus solely a really little half goes within the ear. It also comes with a highly advanced specification.



These discreet, snug, adjustable, convenient and cheap hearing aids gently amplify the sound and permit the user to regulate the magnitude to enhance their level of hearing disorder. “Our devices amplify the frequency variations of natural speech, and solely those frequencies that require boosting,” aforementioned the specialist. “Consequently, they're meant for those with delicate to moderate hearing disorder instead of the hearing impaired.”



About Hearing Aids Elite:

The entire line of hearingaids elite provides sound quality that's similar to hearing aids costing many bucks. The one-size-fits-all devices escort a 30-day money-back guarantee moreover also free shipping. Hearingaids Elite offers a full line of quality, hundred-percent digital hearing aids categories as Bronze, Diamond and Platinum.



