Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Everbridge, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Everbridge, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Burlington, MA based Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. Everbridge, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $200.88 million in 2019 to $271.14 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $52.25 million in 2019 to $93.39 million in 2020.



On December 9, 2021, Everbridge, Inc. announced that Chief Executive David Meredith had immediately resigned. In addition to stepping down as CEO, Meredith is also giving up his seat on the Company's board of directors. Everbridge didn't provide any details regarding why Meredith is leaving the Company.



Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) declined from $122.78 per share on December 9, 2021, to $57.58 per share on December 10, 2021.



On January 24, 2022, asset management firm Baron Funds ("Baron") published its "Baron Discovery Fund" fourth quarter 2021 investor letter. Baron's investor letter discussed the firm's decision to dispose of its Everbridge shares, noting, in relevant part, that "[s]hares of Everbridge declined in the fourth quarter after the company announced the resignation of its CEO and guided for a slowdown in organic growth."



Then on February 24, 2022, Everbridge, Inc announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, as well as its guidance for the first quarter and full year 2022. As to revenue, the Company guided only 20% growth in the first quarter of 2022 and a scant 15-17% growth for the full year, even lower than the disappointing guidance previously issued in December 2021.



