Everbuying Celebrates 5 Successful Years

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Everbuying is celebrating its 5th year this month. Everbuying thanked all its visitors and customers for making it such a huge success. Henceforth, they have just released the biggest discount in their history. They have just prepared two massive promotions offers from which customers can have huge savings. Everbuying has guaranteed the best saving in the market today.



The first offer is valid from May 06 to May 15. In this offer, customers will get 12% off discount coupons. Additionally, they can also get free EB points.



Secondly, the other offer is valid from May 15 to May 20. The more the customer will shop, the more they will save. Additional information is mentioned below.



Spend Over Discount Coupon Code

(US$) (US$)

30 3 Everbuying30 (10% Off)

50 5.5 Everbuying50 (11% Off)

80 9.5 Everbuying80 (11.87% Off)

100 12 Everbuying100 (10% Off)

200 25 Everbuying200 (10% Off)

300 39 Everbuying300 (10% Off)

400 55 Everbuying400 (10% Off)

