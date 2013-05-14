dwgPR

Everbuying Celebrates 5 Successful Years

 

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Everbuying is celebrating its 5th year this month. Everbuying thanked all its visitors and customers for making it such a huge success. Henceforth, they have just released the biggest discount in their history. They have just prepared two massive promotions offers from which customers can have huge savings. Everbuying has guaranteed the best saving in the market today.

The first offer is valid from May 06 to May 15. In this offer, customers will get 12% off discount coupons. Additionally, they can also get free EB points.

Secondly, the other offer is valid from May 15 to May 20. The more the customer will shop, the more they will save. Additional information is mentioned below.



Spend Over 	Discount 	Coupon Code

(US$)		(US$)

30		3		Everbuying30 (10% Off)

50		5.5		Everbuying50 (11% Off)

80		9.5		Everbuying80 (11.87% Off)

100		12		Everbuying100 (10% Off)

200		25		Everbuying200 (10% Off)

300		39		Everbuying300 (10% Off)

400		55		Everbuying400 (10% Off)
Everbuying officials expect these offers to improve customer shopping and grow its customer base. Additionally, these offers are valid for all items present on the site. Everbuying expects all the visitors to start saving today.

About Everbuying.com Review
Everbuying is a premium online shopping website. There are many wholesome categories divided into; Women’s Clothing, Apparel, bag and Shoes, Cell Phones, Tablet PC, iPhone, iPad and iPod, Computer and Networking, Consumer Electronics, Watches, Outdoor and Sports, Flashlights and LED lights, Home and Office, Hobbies and Toys, Cell Phone and Accessories, Cosplay Costumes and US Warehouse stocking. The customers can register their account in the website and create their own list, orders and receive messages. Live Chat option is embedded in the website where customers can chat with online sales representative for more information on the purchases. Additionally, they can also contact them for after sales issues. There is variety of currencies available for easy shopping.

To learn more about the offers, please contact

USA (Customer Service)
Mon-Fri (7:30am to 5:00pm)
Sat (7:30am to 12:00pm)
530-758-3758 (Toll free for US Callers)
+1-530-758-3758 ( Callers Outsde the USA)

China (Customer Service)
Mon-Fri (8:30am to 9:30pm)
Sat (8:30am to 6:00pm)
+86-0755-26063090 (For all customers)

All times are Beijing Time (GMT +8)

