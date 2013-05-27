Everest Base Camp: A Year of Action and Adventure

Gloucestershire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- The summer of 2013 is set to see plenty of buzz around Mount Everest, which was first summitted 60 years ago this May – but the anniversary of the first ascent is not the only big event happening at this time.



The 29th of May also sees the annual Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon, named for those legendary first summiteers.



Everest Base Camp, trek destination for thousands every year, and stopping point for those preparing their own assault on the summit, will also be the starting point for the 42 kilometre Marathon, which will end at the Sherpa village of Namche Bazaar.



Those who are not marathon runners themselves but nevertheless wish to soak up the buzz can do so with an Everest Base Camp trek, which provides just as much of a challenge and test of personal resilience.



Adventure travel specialists Mountain Kingdoms offer some of the most memorable Everest Base Camp trek holidays, taking trekkers through spectacular scenery to this legendary destination.



To find out more about the range of holidays offered by Mountain Kingdoms, or about the wonders of the Everest region, visit the website at www.mountainkingdoms.com.



About Mountain Kingdoms

Founded in 1987, Mountain Kingdoms (formerly Himalayan Kingdoms) is an esteemed adventure tour specialist. It provides high-quality trekking, touring and mountaineering holidays to the Himalayas and other great mountain regions all over the world. For the last 26 years, it has cemented an enviable reputation in the travel industry; in addition to its pioneering and award-winning selection of holidays, Mountain Kingdoms is highly regarded for its extensive destination knowledge, expertise, passion, and personalised service. Notably, in 1993, it was the first British company to guide Everest, taking 7 clients, 6 Sherpas and 2 guides to the summit.



