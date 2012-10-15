Everest Mentoring Scheme for Novices

Bristol, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Ever fancied scaleing the worlds heighest mountain but didn't know how to go about it? Then look no further. The Expedition Company a popular mountain guiding company from the UK now offers an Everest mentoring scheme. Philip de-Beger from the Expedition Company explains "There are no short cuts. We create a custom training plan for individuals. This involves climbing smaller peaks and building experience and fitness under the supervision of one of our team". It can take anywhere between 1 and 3 years depending on an indiviudals level when they join and how much time they can commit. The company runs Expeditions throughout the Andes and the Himalayas so there is plenty options for people who just want to try mountaineering too.



Novice intro climbs in the Himalayas:



Popular beginner peaks in 2012 are Island peak 6,160m in Nepal which is suitable for fit novices and was first climbed in 1953 in preparation for everest. Tenzing Norgay was part of this team.



Mera peak also in Nepal is expected to be popular beacuase at 6,476 m it is the heighest trekking peak in Nepal.



Novice intro climbs in the Andes:

Andean Volcanoes of Ecuador expedition climb three of Ecuador major peaks Cayambe 5,790 m, Ilinizas Sur 5,248 m and Antizana 5,704 m. The reason for climbing all 3 peaks is to allow quick progress in mountaineering skills. You can even add on Cotopaxi 5,897 m and Chimborazo 6,267m if your really keen. People will be suprised to find that this expedition costs about the same as a Mera or Island peak expedition.



Peruvian mountaineer expedition climbing Pisco 5,752m, Chopicalqui 6,354m before attempting Alpamayo 5,947m. This is a great trip for a novice because you get to learn lots of skills on Pisco (named after the drink) and Chopicalqui before attempting the technical Alpamayo said to be the world's most beautiful mountain. Again if your really keen you can add on Huascaran Sur 6.768m Peru's highest mountain.



Their next Everest Expedition is planned for 2014. So you'd best sign up soon.



The Expedition Company ltd.

Contact person: Philip de-Beger

Based in Bristol, England

info@expeditioncompany.co.uk

http://www.expeditioncompany.co.uk/