Everett Walston to Partner With Clean Green Nation in Edgemere, NY

Edgemere, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Everett Walston, a green professional based in Edgemere, New York.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Everett will provide high-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. His specialties include solar power, wind power, LED lighting, water technology, affordable energy saving products and green living education, with an emphasis on raising awareness about the effects of pollution in Queens, New York.



“I live on the beach across Jamaica Bay from JFK Airport, and turbulence from the Atlantic Ocean and the airport provides power for alternate sources of electricity, which can cut New York's carbon emissions,” Everett says. “There are several new housing developments in this area, not excluding older homes that surely could profit from using alternative methods of energy. My goal is to provide tools and information to help the consumers in this area learn about ways to live in balance with nature.”



Whether you choose to install a complete solar or wind system or just need a few energy efficient accessories, Everett’s online store offers consumers in Queens, NY energy efficient building solutions. Among his offerings are small wind turbines and solar panels to help consumers remake their home or business into a clean, green energy-efficient space. His store also has renewable energy equipment for RVs and boats.



Clean Green Nation also focuses on being a source for education on green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy. By educating people on sustainable energy practices, its partners are heightening the awareness for the need of green, renewable energy across the U.S. and Canada.



“The sooner we begin the process of relying more on renewable energy, the larger impact we'll have on the environment,” Everett says. “By partnering with Clean Green Nation, I can offer the area’s residents and businesses the opportunity to learn about and participate in clean, affordable, energy-efficient solutions that conserve Jamaica Bay wildlife. I'm joining a team that I believe is actually trying to save the world, one step at a time.”



Walston will begin working with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, affordable green living and more, visit effects of pollution in Queens, New York.