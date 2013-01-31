'Everglades Private Airboat Tours' Provides the Most Cherished Florida Everglades Airboat Experience

Everglades City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Everglades Private Airboat Tours provide a chance to see natural beauty the way it was never meant to be seen. Their tours take the tourists through waters and places that cannot be accessed by using other kinds of boat. The boats that are owned by Everglades private airboat tours have been made in a such a way so as to enable tourists to check out the hidden beauty of that region.



The Everglades is an ecosystem unlike any other in the world. Similar ecosystems, such as the Amazon and Nile Basins, and the Mississippi River Delta all differ from one another in many ways. One unifying factor, however, is the presence of significant freshwater rainfall near an ocean or other saltwater body. This mixture creates brackish water, which plays host to the wide variety of flora and fauna found in the Florida Everglades.



Everglades Private Airboat Tours is owned by Captain Mitch House. He has been involved in the tourist industry for more than 20 years in Everglades City Florida. As a mullet fisherman then fishing guide and then the last 18 of those in the airboat rides business at Everglades private airboat tours. He has been in the industry since he was a child. Mitch then ended up following in the footsteps of his great grandfather Barrel Head House, who had built one of the first commercial airboats in the late 1950?s. Barrel Head used this as a fishing guide in the Flamingo and Florida Bay areas of the Florida Everglades. This was a great way to gain access to the shallow salt flats where the snook, reds, trout, tarpon and many other fish species from the everglades eco-system live. Later the locals found these airboats were a great way to travel in the swamps of the Florida everglades opening up vast grasslands of Florida’s wetlands to hunting or frogging.



“We had Captain Rick who was very humorous and he told us a lot about the Everglades. He was a very good driver. We saw 8 gators up to 10 feet long and many birds including spoonbills, wood ducks, egrets and blue herons. At the end of the tour you get to hold a juvenile alligator. They have a place you can sit outside when you wait for a couple minutes while the captain gets the boat ready. They have a good variety of snacks in the gift shop and are very friendly. I would choose this over any other airboat tour. They give you a wind jacket when you go on. Thank you captain Rick for a great time.”



The largest private airboat park land privately held in Collier County, Florida. Airboat tours are conducted on private land on small boats through the grass. The captains stop and talk to visitors and explain the ecosystem.



