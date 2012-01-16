‘Evergreen Auto Transport’ Helps Customers Across the Country With Their Car Shipping Quote Needs

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Arranging for a car to be shipped from point A to point B can be time consuming, stressful, and expensive, usually involving multiple phone calls to different companies. But auto transport service is often necessary; for example, people may be moving and cannot drive all of their vehicles with them or sometimes a car is sold at an auction and must be sent to its new owner.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping its customers arrange for auto shipping quickly, easily, and for a fair and reasonable price.



“Shipping cars across country? Need truck transport or exotic car transport? We can give you an auto transport quote from anywhere to anywhere in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that it can provide auto shipping for a variety of different vehicles including cars, trucks—including oversized trucks and dualies, SUVs, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, ATVs and other things that other auto shippers can’t provide auto shipping services for.



Evergreen Auto Transport offers six main types of services: auto transporters, which is an open carrier that holds a lot of vehicles on the top and bottom; enclosed transport, typically reserved for expensive, exotic or classic cars; oversized auto shipping, for the tall or heavy vehicle; motorcycle shipping, which is typically done in a special type of crate that will protect it during transport; classic car transport, and Alaska and Hawaii shipping.



Customers can arrange for a free quote through the company’s user-friendly website; simply log onto the home page, and in four quick and easy steps they can receive estimates from auto shippers who can help them transport their vehicle to wherever it needs to go.



The website also features interesting and helpful tips about auto shipping, including how vehicles must be completely cleaned out on the inside to be transported, but that a dirty exterior is actually encouraged.



“Auto shipping trucks and the vehicles on them are exposed to the elements, so having a layer of dirt on the vehicle will help protect it from small dings and scratches, which can be costly to fix,” the article on the website explained.



