Everify Review - Conduct a Free Background Check Online

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Considering a criminal background check online? You're not alone. Private Investigators are astronomically expensive, physical background searches are time consuming and expensive, and other means often offer incomplete or inconclusive results. Still, you need to find criminal background information for your own safety and livelihood. The only answer is an online criminal background check to find out who you're really dealing with.



Advantages of eVerify.com



With eVerify online criminal background checks, you get answers to your questions on a person's background from the best industry and governmental information directories in existence. eVerify stands out above and beyond the competition; as their search results are comprehensive and complete, derived from updated information resources of governmental and private search listings, and are specialized in our four informative search options: people, background, criminal records, and social media.



What's more, you can stay abreast of changes in these records through your membership access to our state of the art public records search system. Start now with only a first name, last name, and state of possible residence; but please be responsible with information obtained through our search databases.



Click Here to Sign Up for a FREE 7 Day trial!



SOCIAL MEDIA CHECK



Deep Web Search tool is an easy way of locating important information about people.



Scan the internet to find:

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Professional interests

Social Networking Profiles

Archives and publications

And other!



CRIMINAL RECORDS

Criminal record database is second to none!



Criminal Records reports include:

Arrest & convictions

Felonies & misdemeanor

Sex offenders

Mug shots

Criminal driving infractions

Court and probation records

And more.



PEOPLE SEARCH



Whether you want to locate an old friend, a long lost family member, or a simply look up an unfamiliar phone number you can do it all with our People Search feature.



Look up peoples:

Phone numbers

Email addresses

Address history

DOB

Relatives and associates



BACKGROUND CHECK



Background Investigation services can help you uncover information people do not want you to know.



Reports include:

Court Records

Marriage/Divorce Records

Birth Records

Death Records

Property Records

Asset Information



About eVerify

eVerify stands out above and beyond the competition; as their search results are comprehensive and complete, derived from updated information resources of governmental and private search listings, and are specialized in our four informative search options: people, background, criminal records, and social media.



Click Here to Conduct a Free Background Check Online