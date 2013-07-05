EverSmoke and the Electronic Cigarette Industry Expected to Reach $1 Billion

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Miami, FL – The electronic cigarette industry is expected to reach $1 billion within the next few years, which surpasses its currently estimated $300 million in retail revenue. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes, a popular e-Cigarette brand, is currently an online shop that is making its way into retail stores across the U.S.



Stephanie and John Durst, owners of OKC Vapes, have estimated at least 40 retail locations in operation in Oklahoma. This is a huge difference from many other states that only have two or three e-Cigarette stores. OKC also has an Oklahoma Vapers Club that gathers once a month as a community of store owners and users.



“People get enthusiastic about switching to the devices and attending conventions,” said the Dursts.



EverSmoke makes it easy for a smoker to make the switch to an electronic cigarette. Since the e-Cig contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tobacco and no tar, individuals have no need to worry about the unpleasant odors and toxins associated with traditional cigarette chemicals. And since an electronic cigarette can virtually be smoked anywhere, people can enjoy their nicotine breaks without bothering those around them.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and manufactured utilizing superior VaporFlo™ technology that ensures a clean, smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. This means the smoker gets a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. Cartridges are available in ten popular flavors: Classic Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Peach Passion, Pina Colada, Coffee Creation, and five nicotine strengths: 24mg, 18mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg.



