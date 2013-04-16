EverSmoke Announces Earth Day Facebook Contest

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- In an effort to raise awareness about the uses of a reusable electronic cigarette, EverSmoke has created a contest inspired by Earth Day to help spread the word that cigarette butts are one of the nation’s most littered items.



The popular electronic cigarette company is hosting a quick and easy Facebook contest that runs through Earth Day, Monday April 22, 2013. All the contest requires is that a user “share” the Facebook image onto their own personal Facebook wall and encourage their Facebook friends to share the picture too. The person with the most “shares” from the picture will win a $100 EverSmoke gift certificate.



The goal of EverSmoke’s Earth Day contest is to increase awareness about Earth Day, the importance of keeping our Earth clean, how cigarettes play a detrimental role on Earth, and how electronic cigarettes can help reduce littering. In order to participate, simply go to www.Facebook.com/EverSmoke and find the Earth Day image, and select “share.” Then encourage your Facebook friends to share the image!



“EverSmoke is a very health conscious and inspired brands and so are our customers. We want to encourage all smokers to stop littering their cigarette butts and maybe give an electronic cigarette a try. It’ll bring us one step closer to saving the Earth,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



