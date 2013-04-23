EverSmoke Announces Newest Accessory: The Power Cig

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- EverSmoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, offers a better smoking alternative to help smokers switch from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes. EverSmoke has added an eighth product to their collection of items to accessorize the e-Cig smoking experience.



The EverSmoke Power e-Cigarette is a high-quality innovation for smokers looking for convenience, affordability and a superior smoking experience. While the battery is being charged, the Power e-Cig can still be vaped. The Power e-Cig can be charged through a computer’s USB port, an EverSmoke car charger or adaptor. This is the perfect accessory to use when a smoker is stationary for a long period of time and to save the batteries for when a smoker is on-the-go. The Power e-Cig cord stretches to a 7.5 foot (2.3 mm) length, compatible with all of EverSmoke cartridges.



EverSmoke also offers seven other accessories that include multiple battery options, a personal charging case- that allows a smoker to charge batteries from inside a pack that visually looks like a pack of cigarettes, a wall charger, a USB charger, a car charger, a universal carrying case and a lanyard. The Power e-Cig is just what EverSmoke customers have been waiting for!



In order to celebrate the new products launch, EverSmoke is offering a 10 percent discount on The Power e-Cig. The affordable, new accessory is priced at just $14.99. And with the added discount, who wouldn’t want to be the first to try the latest gadget?



“Smoking traditional cigarettes can be a hassle sometimes, and we’re always striving to making smoking more convenient for our fans. This is one way we’re hoping to certainly please our customers!” said a representative from EverSmoke.



Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig, and the e-Cig contains none of the harmful chemicals found in a traditional cigarette.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at www.facebook.com/EverSmoke.