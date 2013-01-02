EverSmoke: Chinese Government Plans to Crackdown on Cigarettes

Miami Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- The Chinese sucked 40 percent of the world’s supply of cigarettes in 2012, and the government is not too thrilled about it.



The Chinese government plans to fight this popular trend with new legislation, outlawing smoking in public places throughout the mainland of China and banning all advertisements, promotions, and sponsorships by tobacco companies. The goal is to cut Chinese smokers down to 25 percent, which is about the same percentage as the United States.



Roughly 60 percent of Chinese men smoke, whereas just about 4.2 percent of Chinese women smoke. Regardless of the gender differences, this time next year tobacco smokers will face a difficult time smoking in public places.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes just might be the perfect solution to China’s new legislation. EverSmoke offers not only a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community, but also since the e-Cig contains pure water vapor, it can be smoked anywhere! There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig, and the e-Cig contains none of the harmful chemicals found in a traditional cigarette.



EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience. All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



About EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes

EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: http://EverSmoke.com and join our community at http://facebook.com/EverSmoke.