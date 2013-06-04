EverSmoke E-Cigs Could Be Montgomery County's Solution

Miami Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Montgomery County, Maryland began enforcing new rules on where one can smoke. Council members unanimously passed a bill expanding a smoking ban to places like outside of a courthouse and county bus shelters. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes can offer a smoking alternative that could give users the opportunity to virtually smoke anywhere.



People are stressed out from being in court and are upset that they can’t enjoy a cigarette break. Yet nonsmokers find the rule to be a breath of fresh air since they don’t have to inhale fumes from cigarettes.



“It's basically because it's secondhand smoke and everybody knows how unpleasant it can be,” said Patrick Lacefield, Montgomery County spokesperson.



Since an EverSmoke electronic cigarette contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tobacco and no tar, individuals have no need to worry about the unpleasant odors and toxins associated with those chemicals. And since an electronic cigarette can virtually be smoked anywhere, people stepping out of the court house can enjoy their nicotine break without bothering those around them.



There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke is one of the first and most popular electronic cigarette brands in the market today. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to start an alternative smoking lifestyle.



“In our opinion, an EverSmoke e-Cig is a happy medium for the smokers and nonsmokers of Montgomery County,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing superior VaporFlo™ technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. This means the smoker gets a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. Cartridges are available in ten popular flavors: Classic Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Peach Passion, Pina Colada, Coffee Creation, and five nicotine strengths: 24mg, 18mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who seek a smoking alternative. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at http://www.facebook.com/EverSmoke.