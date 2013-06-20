EverSmoke E-Cigs Could Be Montgomery County's Solution

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) wants the public to be reminded of the need for a ban on smoking in all public places. For those smokers who still need their cigarette breaks, EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes can offer a smoking alternative that could give users the opportunity to virtually smoke anywhere.



The Public Health Act states, “a person shall not smoke tobacco or a tobacco product or hold a lit tobacco product in an enclosed or indoor area of a workplace, or any other public place except in a designated area.”



Since an EverSmoke electronic cigarette contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tobacco and no tar, the e-Cig can virtually be smoked anywhere. Should the location allow it, a smoker could still be able to smoke an e-Cig in an enclosed or indoor area of a workplace, or any other public place.



There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke is one of the first and most popular electronic cigarette brands in the market today. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to start an alternative smoking lifestyle.



“We understand the necessity for smoking bans, and how they are in place to protect people from the dangers of smoking. However, sometimes people just need their cigarette breaks and that’s why we are here to offer an alternative smoking option,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing superior VaporFlo™ technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. This means the smoker gets a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. Cartridges are available in ten popular flavors: Classic Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Peach Passion, Pina Colada, Coffee Creation, and five nicotine strengths: 24mg, 18mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg.



