EverSmoke: Electronic Cigarette Sales Rise in Minnesota

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Minnesota’s cigarette tax is causing electronic cigarettes sales to rise, as an e-Cigarette is an alternative to traditional cigarettes. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes are a popular e-Cigarette brand that also offers a smoking alternative, and is making its way into shops around the U.S.



According to shop owners, the number of city shops selling electronic cigarettes has risen because of the $1.60-a-pack-tax increase that goes into effect July 1, 2013. The tax increase will not hit electronic cigarettes as hard as it will hit traditional cigarettes. To avoid a cigarette tax altogether, EverSmoke can be ordered online and delivered right to their customer’s doorstep.



EverSmoke electronic cigarette contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tobacco and no tar; individuals therefore have no need to worry about the unpleasant odors and toxins associated with traditional cigarette chemicals. Additionally since an electronic cigarette can virtually be smoked anywhere, people can enjoy their nicotine breaks without bothering those around them.



“Purchase an e-cigarette with no tax, and get the same nicotine fixation without the smoke. That certainly sounds like a good deal to me,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and manufactured utilizing superior VaporFlo™ technology that ensures a clean, smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. This means the smoker gets a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. Cartridges are available in ten popular flavors: Classic Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Peach Passion, Pina Colada, Coffee Creation, and five nicotine strengths: 24mg, 18mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who seek a smoking alternative. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



