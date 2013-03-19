EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes Could Be Taxed as Traditional Cigarettes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The State Legislature held a hearing on a bill to regulate and tax electronic cigarettes. EverSmoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, is not an FDA approved tobacco product so the company is arguing why should it be charged as one?



In the hearing, Representative Paul Ray was asked for studies or documentation to defend his position in favor of taxing electronic cigarettes as tobacco products and had no form of evidence to support his statement. When the question arised whether e-cigarettes were in fact tobacco products, an answer failed to get provided. Yet, Paul Ray has declared that e-cigarettes are tobacco products and thus should have a tax.



EverSmoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community.



“I have never smoked a cigarette or anything similar, but I do not condemn or condone those who do. I have a son who now uses e-cigarettes instead of smoking, and I am very grateful that although they may not be perfect, they are definitely not nearly as harmful as cigarettes,” said Steven Black, an advocate of e-cigs.



All of EverSmoke's electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry.



