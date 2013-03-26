EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes Gets A - and Receives Better Business Bureau Accreditation

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is pleased to become part of the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) listed of accreditation companies and organizations. EverSmoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, officially became accredited by the BBB on January 18, 2013.



The BBB determined EverSmoke met the accreditation standards that include a commitment to make a good faith effort to resolve any consumer complaints. The BBB rated EverSmoke on a scale of A+ to F and has given EverSmoke an A-.



The rating is based on 16 factors. The one factor that lowered EverSmoke’s rating was the length of time in which EverSmoke has been operating; EverSmoke has was established a little over a year ago. However, the factors that raised EverSmoker’s ranking included: responses to complaints, resolution of complaints and the BBB containing sufficient background information on the business.



EverSmoke offers a better smoking alternative to help smokers switch over from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in ten popular flavors and five nicotine strengths.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at www.facebook.com/EverSmoke.