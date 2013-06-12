EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes Offers Father's Day Special

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- All dads deserve the best on Father’s Day, and what better way to show Dad appreciation than to purchase him an alternative way to smoke? Help encourage Dad to smoke without any tar, ash, smoke or secondhand smoke by purchasing him an EverSmoke electronic cigarette starter kit!



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes offer an alternative for the smoking and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to enjoy the same smoking experience as a traditional cigarette. This Father’s Day, EverSmoke is offering their starter kits at a 25 percent off discount. This is the perfect time to take advantage of a great sale while giving Dad the perfect gift for Father’s Day.



“We know how important it can be to get a loved one to try something new. Our e-Cigs offer an alternative smoking experience, and we believe any Dad who smokes would be thrilled to receive an e-Cig starter kit for Father’s Day!” said a representative from EverSmoke.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional cigarette smokers who are looking for an alternative. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes. EverSmoke’s number one priority is their customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at www.facebook.com/EverSmoke.