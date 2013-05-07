EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes: Rise in Sales for E-Cigs

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Electronic Cigarettes were introduced to the United States in 2006. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarette was introduced in 2010. Since their introductions the sales from all electronic cigarettes have dramatically grown, so much that in 2013 the sales of e-Cigs are estimated to be $1 billion.



The rapid growth of electronic cigarettes has also been seen worldwide because it offers people a smoking alternative. EverSmoke is one of the earliest and most popular electronic cigarette brands in the market today. EverSmoke offers an alternative for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in ten popular flavors and five nicotine strengths.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: http://www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at http://www.facebook.com/EverSmoke.