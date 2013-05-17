EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes: St. Charles Ameristar Casino Says 'No' to Smoking Ban

Miami Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Sally Faith, St. Charles Mayor, does not want to see a smoking ban placed at Ameristar Casino in St. Charles. Ameristar officials believe a smoking ban can cut tax revenue in half. Should city officials pass a smoking ban, Ameristar Casino smokers can opt for a smoking alternative with EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes.



EverSmoke is one of the earliest and most popular electronic cigarette brands in the market today. EverSmoke offers an alternative for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to begin the smoking alternative that contains no smoke, no tar, no ash and no second-hand smoke. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience.



“It’s understandable for non-smokers, within casinos, to not want to be bothered by second-hand smoke. That’s why an EverSmoke e-Cig can make the perfect smoking device for casino go-ers,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



St Charles received $13 million in tax revenue from the casino during the 2012 calendar year, revenue that is essential to the city’s budget, according to Sally Faith. A smoking ban in the casino would put Ameristar Casino at a competitive disadvantage to other casinos in the area.



“Our company and industry experience indicate that smoking bans have always had a detrimental impact on casinos. This impact would not only negatively affect our business but will further lead to a considerable decrease in state and local tax revenue,” said Jim Franke, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Ameristar Casino St. Charles.



As an electronic cigarette company, EverSmoke can offer smokers an alternative to traditional cigarettes, and the company can also help to offer Ameristar Casino an alternative to their guests too. All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in ten popular flavors and five nicotine strengths.



