EverSmoke: French Bill to Ban Electronic Cigarettes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- A French bill was announced to be put into place to ban electronic cigarettes in public, enclosed spaces, by French Health Minister Marisol Touraine. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is one of many companies that the bill will affect.



Currently people can freely smoke electronic cigarettes in bars and restaurants where traditional smoking is forbidden. Around a half a million French people are estimated to use electronic cigarettes instead of traditional cigarettes.



“The e-cigarette is not an ordinary product,” said Touraine, the minister.



Touraine is correct; it is not an ordinary product. An EverSmoke electronic cigarette contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tobacco and no tar, individuals have no need to worry about the unpleasant odors and toxins associated with those chemicals. The electronic cigarette can virtually be smoked anywhere, until the French law is put into place.



“Cigarettes are very commonplace in Europe. I’m sure it’s already hard enough for smokers to adjust to the regulations on traditional smoking. If they have begun using the alternative with an electronic cigarette, this ban is probably going to be even harder on the smoker,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



