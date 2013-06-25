EverSmoke Has No Smoke but Plenty of Hype Fuels These Electronic Cigarettes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Two London businessmen believe electronic cigarettes are the cure for the biggest public health threat the world has ever faced. Electronic cigarettes are the future by being cleaner and cooler than smoking, the businessmen argue. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes are one of the most popular and top e-Cig brands that offer a smoking alternative.



Top tobacco companies have begun placing bets on electronic cigarettes and some analysts predict the sales of electronic cigarettes will surpass traditional cigarettes within the next 10 years. Many countries restrict the use of them and other countries are still debating on how to regulate the product and their use.



In the meantime, EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes can be the perfect way to make the switch from traditional cigarettes into the e-Cig smoking world. Since an EverSmoke electronic cigarette contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tobacco and no tar, the e-Cig can virtually be smoked anywhere. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke is one of the first and most popular electronic cigarette brands in the market today.



“As electronic cigarettes continue to increase in popularity, we want to make sure smokers know that we really do care about our customers and their happiness is our top priority. EverSmoke isn’t just a fad, but a means of providing smokers with an alternative, ” said a representative from EverSmoke.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing superior VaporFlo™ technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. This means the smoker gets a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. Cartridges are available in ten popular flavors: Classic Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Peach Passion, Pina Colada, Coffee Creation, and five nicotine strengths: 24mg, 18mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who seek a smoking alternative. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



