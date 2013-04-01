EverSmoke Is Back on Groupon, But Not for Long

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Groupon.com is currently hosting another great EverSmoke Electronic Cigarette deal, offering a Premium Starter Kit at an even bigger discount than the first time. The deal is a Premium Starter Kit for $24 dollars, a 81 percent discount off of its listed price, for a savings of $108.33!



EverSmoke's battery-powered e-cigarettes closely replicate the feel and taste of smoking real cigarettes to help wean smokers off their unhealthy habit. They deliver lower levels of nicotine without carbon monoxide and carcinogens, and the resulting vapor won't create a cloud of smoke that disturbs others or helps magicians make a dramatic exit. The e-cigarette's exterior also resembles that of a real cigarette, and an ash indicator light glows with each drag. The kit includes five tobacco- or menthol-flavored cartridges—equal to about five packs of cigarettes—as well as a wall and USB charger to juice up the cigs between uses.



The Premium Starter Kit includes one standard SuperMAX battery, one extra-capacity SuperMAX battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger, five nicotine cartridges in either menthol or tobacco flavors. The five nicotine cartridges are equal to five packs of traditional cigarettes. The kit also brings an owner’s manual to help answer any questions. Plus this Groupon offer comes with an additional 10 cartridges.



Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. An EverSmoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced.



About EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes

EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at www.facebook.com/EverSmoke and to order your Groupon deal now please visit: http://www.groupon.com/deals/gg-eversmoke-ecigarette-starter-p