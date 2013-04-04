EverSmoke: Morning Smokers Face More Dangers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- A new smoking study found that the sooner people smoke cigarettes after waking up in the morning, the more likely they are to develop lung or oral cancer. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes can provide smokers with the same real smoking experience and nicotine fixation with the use of an electronic cigarette while avoiding the most detrimental components of traditional cigarettes.



Two assistant professors at Penn State examined information on 1,945 smoking adult participants from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey who provided urine samples for a NNAL analysis. The participants also provided information on their smoking behavior, and how soon they typically smoked after waking up.



The study found that smokers who consumer cigarettes immediately after waking up were seen to have high levels of a metabolite of the tobacco carcinogen in their blood than those smokers who waited a half hour or more to begin smoking. This information was true regardless of how many actual cigarettes were consumed per day.



“Most importantly, we found that NNAL level was highest among people who smoked the soonest upon waking, regardless of the frequency of smoking and other factors that predict NNAL concentrations,” said Steven Branstetter, assistant professor of biobehavioral health at Penn State.



The researchers believe that people who smoker sooner after waking are more inclined to inhale more deeply and thoroughly, which could explain the higher risk of developing oral or lung cancer. The end result of the study is that timing of first cigarette could be the most important factor to identify the high-risk smokers.



