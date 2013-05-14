EverSmoke: New Attitudes Toward E-Cigarettes in Canada

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Canadian health organizations have view electronic cigarettes as a threat. Yet recently the attitudes toward e-Cigs have begun to change in Canada. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes, a popular electronic cigarette company in The United States, is currently unable to sell their products to Canadians. EverSmoke is an electronic cigarette company that offers a smoking alternative.



The Canadian federal government does not allow electronic cigarettes that contain nicotine to be sold in Canada. Canadian public-health experts and tobacco-control advocates are pushing for a change. Although there are still unknown details about the long-term effects of e-Cigarettes



“I think we owe it to the five million Canadians who are addicted to tobacco products., if there’s a product out there that may have some merit to bring down those numbers,” said Jennifer Miller, vice-president of health promotion with the Lung Association.



The Lung Association previously issued warnings that electronic cigarettes contained toxic chemicals. New evidence has convinced the organization to change their position, now they believe e-Cigs



“We’ve received multiple Canadian inquiries hoping that they can purchase our products and we could send them their new smoking devices. Unfortunately we have to turn these customers down, but hopefully this will soon change and we can offer all Canadians their smoking alternative!” said a representative from EverSmoke.



