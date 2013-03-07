EverSmoke: Nicotine Vaccine Could Help Quit Smoking

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- New research indicates that a nicotine vaccine reduces the amount of nicotine that reaches the brain which binds to nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, which helps to decrease the urge to smoke while reducing cravings.



The vaccine seems to be able to help while the smoker is also using a smoking cessation device, and with more practical medications and cognitive based therapies to help reinforce gains made by the vaccine. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is an electronic cigarette, or smoking cessation device, that can help aid the effects of a nicotine vaccine.



EverSmoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, offers a zero nicotine electronic cigarette cartridge that gives the smoker the flavor of nicotine without actually exposing the smoker to nicotine. The e-Cig also serves the purpose of providing a hand fixation to the smoker. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience.



“This is wonderful research, especially since we’re always looking for ways to help our customers break the habit,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at www.facebook.com/EverSmoke