Eversmoke Review Published by eCig Vision

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Illinois-based electronic cigarette company, Eversmoke has recently been reviewed by eCig Vision. The EverSmoke review by eCig Vision’s primary contributor, Laura Brandel, explores what Eversmoke has to offer in terms of accessories and features. The e-cigarette company sells everything from rechargeable e-cigarette starters to refill cartridges. Like many modern electronic cigarette companies, Eversmoke has also chosen to utilize a two-piece system in which the atomizer and cartridge are combined into a single unit, the cartomizer. Although this makes assembling you electronic cigarette easier, it does come at the cost of lacking the ability to be refilled by e-liquids.



Ever Smoke currently markets two e-cigarette starter kits through their online website, the Eversmoke Basic Starter and Eversmoke Pro Starter. These two electronic cigarette starter kits have a suggested manufacturer price of $79.99 and $99.99, respectively. With the Eversmoke Basic Starter, users will get 1x high-capacity rechargeable battery, 1x standard-capacity rechargeable battery, 1x wall charger, 1x USB charger and 5 nicotine cartridges of their choosing. The extra $20 for the Eversmoke Pro will get users an additional 5x cartridges and 1x car charging adapter. Brandel advises users new to Eversmoke to opt for the Basic Starter Kit since it provides the best mix of value and accessories.



The Ever smoke review explores Eversmoke’s range of cartridge flavors that include: 3 tobacco options, pina colada, peppermint, peach, coffee, vanilla, menthol and cherry. The three tobacco flavors are named Classic, Royal and Golden tobacco. These all vary slightly in taste and are aimed to be similar in taste to popular traditional tobacco cigarette brands. As for the electrical components, Brandel notes that users who choose the manual battery should expect to have 25% less battery life than those who opt for the automatic. The review concludes with a brief pros and cons list of what Eversmoke has to offer. Eversmoke’s variety of flavors is mentioned as one of the positives of their product selection.



For the full Eversmoke e-cig review and other electronic cigarette reviews, visit eCigVision.com.



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com