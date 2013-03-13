EverSmoke's St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt Launches Today

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- In the spirit of the Irish Holiday, EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes invites everyone to bring out their inner leprechaun to help search for a daily four-leafed clover on their website. EverSmoke will be running a scavenger hunt on their website starting Monday, March 11, 2013 and ending at midnight on Sunday, March 17, 2013.



The goal of EverSmoke’s St Patty’s Scavenger hunt is to give everyone a chance to save money, and feel as if they’ve just hit the jackpot. In order to participate, simply go to http://EverSmoke.com and search the site to find the hidden four-leafed clover. Once the clover is found, click it and a pop up will come up with a specified discount.



“St Patrick’s Day is known to be a fun holiday so we wanted to spice things up a bit and give our customers a way to have some fun with our site while giving them a chance to keep some extra cash in their pockets,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



EverSmoke , a popular electronic cigarette company, offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience.



All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



About EverSmoke

EverSmoke electronic cigarette is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



