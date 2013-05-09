Evert Tennis Academy Now Partnering with Tennis Psychologist Dr. John F. Murray

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Dr. John F. Murray, a sports psychologist and tennis psychology expert, has joined forces with the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida.



The Evert Tennis Academy was established in 1996 by Chris and John Evert. The Academy is run in partnership with the IMG sports marketing firm. This firm represents some of the most successful tennis players in the world including Venus and Serena Williams, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, and the Evert Academy’s own Chris Evert. Chris spent 7 years as the world’s #1 ranked tennis player and he claimed 18 grand slam wins in his career (including 157 single’s titles).



This partnership between the #1 tennis marketing firm and the Evert family created a powerhouse within the industry and one of the best places for aspiring tennis players to hone their skills. Dr. Murray is a crucial addition to the coaching team here and he helps to fill a role in the training of these athletes that is often overlooked by many players.



Dr. Murray’s addition to the team here gives athletes an increased ability to dominate the sport by focusing on the psychological aspects of tennis. Tennis can be grueling at any level and this requires a player to be mentally prepared for the ups and downs that they will inevitably face in this sport.



Some of the mental coaching techniques that Dr. Murray focuses on include stress management, visualization, and increasing mental toughness for the purpose of enhancing an athlete’s peak performance abilities.



Dr. Murray brings a wide range of experience to the table here including his own career as a competitive tennis player and tennis coach. John even authored the book “Smart Tennis: How to Play and Win the Mental Game”.



Dr. Murray also has an educational background in clinical psychology; making him one of the few practicing sports psychologists in South Florida that has the education, training, and experience as an athlete that allows him to operate effectively as a sports psychologist.



In addition to training athletes on how to achieve peak performance through mental training, Dr. Murray also works with business executives, managers, and sales teams to achieve the same types of goals in their respective work settings.



About Dr. John F. Murray

Dr. Murray has been providing sports and clinical psychology services to help individuals, organizations and teams succeed for more than 14 years. He is a best-selling author and columnist, media resource for sports psychology, and seminar leader for business and sports groups worldwide on topics such as performance enhancement, mental health, general psychology, fitness, wellness, and lifestyle. He frequently appears on national television and radio, and his commentary is found almost daily in thousands of newspapers, magazines, and trade journals.



