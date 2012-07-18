Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The United States Postal Service now offers its vast distribution resources to small business owners with Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) Retail® Service. Small businesses can trim costs, streamline their marketing and effectively target a specific audience with the resources and expertise of the largest retail postal network in the world. No longer is distribution of marketing materials out of reach for small businesses.



With this service, small business owners can easily pinpoint and distribute marketing materials to the areas that are most relevant to their operation. This has huge implications and uses for the Houston metropolitan area, as Houston has one of the fastest growing populations in the nation and one of the few economies that is actually thriving. In addition to having access to this remarkable audience, small businesses can also rely on the resources and expertise of the USPS for the distribution of EDDM materials at a cost that fits into most small businesses’ budgets. For as little as 14.5 cents, the USPS will deliver up to 5,000 mail pieces per day, with no postage permit required. And what’s more, you don’t even need to know specific addresses; just identify the neighborhoods or areas you would like to target, and the materials will be delivered with the daily mail.



If your distribution needs exceed 5,000 mail pieces per day, the USPS still has you covered. It is possible to increase quantities and reach wider target areas with the same service. This is ideal when your business requires large-scale saturation of marketing materials to announce a grand opening, blowout sale or customer appreciation celebration. How much easier could it be?



Now that distribution has become affordable, creating materials for EDDM is just as budget-friendly. The printing professionals at Catdi, Inc. now offer one-on-one consultations for small businesses looking to grow with materials for Every Door Direct Mail marketing. Catdi is a registered EDDM printer and vendor with the USPS, and has small-print capabilities should your business need to print EDDM printing materials in smaller quantities. Sit down with their professional design and creative team to implement your ideas for EDDM materials. The cards are typically larger than a standard postcard printing, and when professionally designed with your services and customer base in mind, prove extremely effective in getting clients into your business. So to increase traffic into your small business, take advantage of invaluable access to the distribution capabilities of the USPS, and let the professional design, creative and printing services of Catdi help you achieve maximum results with Every Door Direct Mail marketing.