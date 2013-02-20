Every Driver Pays the Price for Car Accidents According to Floridainsurance.com

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Car accidents cost Americans more than $1,000 each year.



Floridainsurance.com strongly suggests that if the family vehicle is not adequately insured, it is time to obtain proper coverage. Not having enough insurance is not an option, when every year car accidents cost $162.4 billion, or $1,051 per person. Those costs include loss of quality of life, property damage, medical care, rehabilitation services, emergency and police services and loss of wages.



Close to 43,000 Americans die each year in car accidents leaving families heartbroken and financially trapped.



In Florida, the average cost of a car accident varies, depending on how serious the accident is. A low-speed accident without injuries may range up to $500, or cost as little as $100. If the cost is relatively low, most of these accidents are not reported, as neither driver wishes to increase their insurance premium (this not recommended, as all accidents should be reported to the authorities). Accidents involving catastrophic damages, multiple cars, injuries, can cost half a million dollars or more which is past onto to ever insured driver.



If an individual adequate coverage limits, and is involved in an accident, their out-of-pocket liability is usually limited to their deductible. Those without insurance or those that are underinsured could lose their assets to pay for damages and expenses related to the accident.



Florida requires all drivers to maintain minimal auto insurance coverage. Those that own vehicles must have PIP coverage and an additional $10,000 of property damage liability. The policy consists of four parts, A through D, and is broken down into A dealing with liability, B covering medical, C handling uninsured motorists and D dealing with auto damages.



The limit purchased is a very serious matter, and customers are always advised to buy more than the minimum required by state law as the minimum is often insufficient to cover an entire claim.



Floridainsurance.com advises all drivers to help keep insurance rates down by driving safely, being cautious, and maintain safe speeds.



