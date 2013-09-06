Every Silver Lining Has a Cloud: Relapse and the Symptoms of Sobriety, a Brave Personal Account Frames a Narrative on Recovery and Relapse Perfect for National Recovery Month

Burlington, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 21.9 percent of women and 42.3 percent of men have three or more drinks on a “typical drinking day.” Alcoholism is a consistent family problem and the disease is in the spotlight during September, National Recovery Month. One individual who knows all too well about the trials of recovery is Scott Stevens, author of Every Silver Lining Has a Cloud: Relapse and the Symptoms of Sobriety. His award-winning non-fiction book is a unique, bold take on sobriety, relapse and recovery.



Using startling statistics and fresh medical discoveries interwoven with his personal account of alcoholism, Stevens relays the symptoms of sobriety, four key stressors that lead to relapse and success factors that help keep relapse at bay. The result is a manual that is required reading for both an alcoholic in any stage of recovery and their loved ones.



Other recovery books on the market are written either like clinical texts or they're by accredited experts, not alcoholics. Stevens is a prolific health writer with more than 100 alcoholism articles. With Every Silver Lining Has a Cloud: Relapse and the Symptoms of Sobriety, he admits he's had to “eat his own cooking.” A mutual fund executive by day, Stevens once had a two-liters-a-day whiskey problem.



“I wrote the book because I wanted to tell how relapse feels and what leads up to it. You don't need a Ph.D. or M.D. to read it, and I felt it was important to include real experience plus the clinical research. Using my own story let me say to alcoholics, 'I'm just like you. I have been through the gamut of emotions, from anger to joy before and after quitting.'”



Every Silver Lining Has a Cloud: Relapse and the Symptoms of Sobriety has been well-received by the recovery community nationally and internationally and has several five-star reader reviews on Amazon.



About Scott Stevens

Stevens is a noted journalist on alcoholism. His two books on alcoholism include What the Early Worm Gets. For more information on the new book, please visit www.alcohologist.com



Contact: Scott Stevens, (262) 332-9366

Email: whattheearlywormgets@gmail.com