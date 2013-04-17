Everybody Dies [The Movie]: Macabre Comedy Novel Examines Alluring Obstacles to Lasting Peace & Happiness

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- If anybody knows TV/film production and direction inside out, it is New Orleans’ George R. Blow. With heaps of writing experience and an extensive background with the nation’s third-largest communications corporation, his skills have been uniquely fused for the publication of his latest novel.



‘Everybody Dies [The Movie]’ will delight book and movie buffs everywhere. Unfathomably far-fetched yet true to life and entirely plausible, the novel shows just how far some people will go to get their own way.



Synopsis:



Megalomaniacal multi-billionaire Jerry Jones has made up his mind to produce a film glorifying his life-story, and sworn that it will win best picture at the Oscars “come hell or high water”. And that’s exactly what he gets! But is the movie really cursed, or is it a C.I.A., K.G.B. or Al Qaeda plot? Or has the former marine finally gone over the edge and embarked on a deranged, vengeful, murderous rampage?



Uncontrolled lust, vanity, vengeance, greed and total global freak-out! Just how much drama and destruction can one film cause?! No matter how you look at it, life on planet earth will never be the same.



As the author explains, his book calls on a number of real-world concepts to lure readers deep into the action.



“It’s a humorous, entertaining look at the traditionally accepted obstacles to lasting peace and happiness - envy, anger, attachment, greed, and ego - and the damage they can cause when allowed to run amok,” says Blow, who also works as an in-demand public speaker on the performance benefits of inner peace.



Continuing, “Laden with Hollywood homage and the Cold War motifs of widespread panic, fear and loathing, ‘Everybody Dies’ is a sexy, action-packed rampage around the world that also serves as a cautionary tale for the entire human race.”



While his multi-faceted talent is unique, Blow credits all success to his outlook on life.



“A life-long student of the inner journey, the events of Katrina inspired me to make the unconditional enjoyment of existence my number one priority. The unexpected result was early retirement and an ongoing adventure in writing, travel, public speaking and the production of my own audio/visual materials. However, my biggest passion is the founding of Peace is Practical (http://peaceispractical.com), which promotes my efforts to spread a message of individual peace as a global solution,” he adds.



With a narrative derived from vast experience, acclaimed creativity and a knack for inventing the unusual, Blow’s novel is seeing increasing demand. Due to its popularity, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Everybody Dies [The Movie]’ is available now in both print and electronic formats: http://www.amazon.com/Mr.-George-R.-Blow/e/B00BRPZ0KC



About the Author: George R. Blow

As an award-winning TV producer/director residing in New Orleans, George R. Blow witnessed first-hand the deadly devastation of Hurricane Katrina.



Deeply affected by the untimely passing of several close friends and family members in the years following the storm, he determined to change course and pursue a more meaningful path in his life. Long a student of the inner game, or journey, the author found that making contentment his number one priority did not land him in a monastery or on top of a lonely mountain, but on the contrary made him much more productive and prosperous.



Today, apart from writing in numerous genres - including novels, screenplays, short stories and self-help books - he occasionally accepts roles in film/television and frequently lectures on the importance and practicality of an experience of peace.