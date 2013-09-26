Everyday Activities as Beneficial as Gym Time

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Those who are short on time are often pressed to make it to the gym. Though the trip may not be necessary; a recent study showed that short stretches of physical activity can be just as beneficial as an hour on the treadmill.



Researcher Paul Loprinzi of Organ State University explained their results “suggest that engaging in an active lifestyle approach, compared to a structured exercise approach, may be just as beneficial in improving various health outcomes.” The study showed those seeking to be more active should take any opportunity available to do so: stand up while talking on the phone, forgo sending the email to an office associate and take a trip to see them. “We encourage people to seek out opportunities to be active when the choice is available.”



Research also found that 43 percent of adults who engaged in short spurts of physical activity met the 30 minutes per day recommendation for physical activity. This was compared with the suggested 10 percent of the population who engage in longer sessions.



“This is a more natural way to exercise,” noted study co-author Brad Cardinal, also of Oregon State. “We are designed by nature as beings who are supposed to move.”



When people are given a deadline or a measurement of accomplishment, then fail to meet that, they may give up on the task all together. When it comes to exercise, the study’s results challenge that perception that all physical activity must be lumped together in one session. For those struggling to engage in any activity, knowing that their general daily activity counts provides a more realistic task to accomplish.



This provides hope to those who struggle to find time outside of work or life to exercise. By getting up and moving their feet, even if only for 5 to 10 minutes at a time, they’re moving toward better overall health.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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