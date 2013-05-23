Everyday Hero, Swiyyah Muhammad, Overcomes Schizophrenia

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Swiyyah Muhammad, Mental Health Expert ,has been named Everyday Hero by Bay News 9. The road to recovery can be long and difficult for one with a mental illness, but Swiyyah has risen above the challenge.



With all of the stress and trauma from the things that happened in her life she ended up getting sick and was hospitalized. Swiyyah states "The doctors said I had the most debilitating illness known in mental health. They said paranoid Schizophrenia."



Her mother helped her through her illness and was there every step of the way. After seven years of treatment and medication, Muhammad knows each day brings a new kind of struggle and success. She speaks to groups to let others know that those with mental illness can go on to leave productive, happy lives.



Muhammad is an everyday hero and never lets anything get in her way. Her Uncle states, "Every day, as I said, she does not let her past get her down or stop her. She continues to go forward." She has overcome many obstacles in her life and everyday pushes to keep going and not be brought down by her illness.



Swiyyah Muhammad

Recieved her degree in Psychology from the University of South Florida. She is a diagnosed schizophrenic and the author of 'Don't Call Me Crazy, I'm Just in Love'.



For more information visit: http://swiyyah.com



