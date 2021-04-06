Everything IT: A Leading IT Company Provides Online Backup Storage Service to Clients

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Company data dutifully saved is the desire of many organizations and businesses, who have a lot of data in their possession, and who might be adversely affected in the event of data loss or theft by hackers and online saboteurs. To safeguard this vital information, reputable IT companies have figured out a means using emerging technologies like cloud services to provide back-up storage for their clients across all sectors. Everything IT, a Dublin-based IT company, is one of the leading IT companies that provides online backup storage services to clients for data safeguarding.



In response to a query about their services offered, Everything IT's spokesperson commented, "At Everything IT, we are well-positioned to help protect your company data from theft, loss, and damage, which could be a setback to your brand. Data theft and loss are largely avoidable, so far, businesses can adopt online backup storage systems that work and are effective. Through the years, we have been at the forefront of providing these services to our clients who are from different industries, and they have been proud of the work we do at every point in time. For these excellent services, we are your best option".



Organizations in need of online backup in UK can trust the services rendered by Everything IT in that regard, as they protect companies from the risk of losing their critical business data. The reputable IT Company is able to offer remote Cloud backup solutions for desktop and laptop computers, which are regarded as industry-wide as reliable, comprehensive, and affordable. Some cloud backup services include Mailbox level backups, exchange server-level backups, file data backups, database backups, disaster recovery, and many more. Organizations in need of these top-notch services can reach out to them at any point in time.



The spokesperson further added, "We also offer our clients remote offsite backup services in the cloud, meaning that their most important digital assets are always accessible and optimally secured from external attack or theft. We leverage our facilities, resources, and assets to our clients' benefit. With a strong breed of IT professionals and consults, we can deliver situation-specific and tailored back-up solutions to their needs. We also make IT operations effective, efficient, and agile for improved business services, and we have carved a niche for ourselves in this regard, spanning many years. With this, organizations can be sure of our drive and desire to deliver quality to them".



The online backup storage service provided by Everything IT is pretty flexible, reliable and scalable. It can be trusted to be the solution to the needs of the companies that need these services.



About Everything IT

Everything IT is a Dublin-based IT company that offers quality IT and Data Backup services in Ireland. They are renowned for providing network services in Dublin and the rest of the UK.



Contact Information:



Everything IT

Unit 1a, Bracken Business Park,

Bracken Rd, Sandyford, Dublin,

D18 H283, Ireland

Phone: +353 1 524 0755

Fax: +353 1 443 0541

Web: http://everythingit.ie/