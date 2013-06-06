Everything Summer Camp Adds Foldable Vapur Water Bottles to Camping Gear Inventory

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, has added 3 different types of foldable Vapur water bottles to their supply of camping gear.



These water bottles are made from a lightweight, durable, and collapsible 3-ply plastic. The bottle weighs less than .25 ounces and is available with capacities of .5L, .7L, and 1 Liter.



The cap for the larger water bottles is a screw-on cap that has a flip-up top. The foldable bottle stands tall when it is filled with water, but when it is empty is can be flattened and folded to be smaller than any of the rigid water bottles that are on the market.



The smallest version of the Vapur bottle is the .5L Reflex. This is the only version of the Vapur water bottle that has a carabiner attachment point on the side of the bottle. The Vapur Reflex also has a different top than the other models. The Reflex has a screw-on cap that has a pull-up top.



Right now the Vapur water bottles can be purchased on sale through the Everything Summer Camp website for between $7.20 and $10.40.



Everything Summer Camp also has several other water bottles in their inventory of camping gear that are ideal for summer campers. These include 3 different Camelbak hydration packs. These packs are worn by campers just like a backpack and the water reservoir can be conveniently accessed through a drinking tube while wearing the pack.



The Camelbak hydration packs have become popular with mountain bikers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts alike because of their convenience and ready accessibility. These are available in sizes that are designed for both adults and children.



The youth model of the Camelbak is currently retailing for a discounted price of $30.40 on the website. The larger Camelbaks are also on sale for a limited time and can be purchased for $38.40 right now at Everything Summer Camp.



